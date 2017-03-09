wrestling / News
WWE News: Billie Kay Gives Update on Her Neck Injury, Big Show Enlists Celebrity Trainers
March 9, 2017 | Posted by
– Big Show posted to Twitter revealing that he has recruited some celebrity trainers as he preps for WrestleMania. You can see his post below which features Alex Rodriguez, Russell Okung, Lenny Kravitz and celebrity fitness trainer Dodd Romero:
It's @WrestleMania Season! #TrainingPartners @LennyKravitz @Arod @RussellOkung #DoddRomero pic.twitter.com/KXUtwMiUwr
— Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) March 9, 2017
– Billie Kay took to Twitter to give an update on her neck after she appeared to have suffered an injury on NXT:
Just an update, I'm ok. I tweaked my neck pretty bad but I'll be fine. As much as I DISLIKE @WWEEmberMoon , the Eclipse is no joke 🙅🏻 https://t.co/K0oCBHe91J
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) March 9, 2017