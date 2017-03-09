wrestling / News

WWE News: Billie Kay Gives Update on Her Neck Injury, Big Show Enlists Celebrity Trainers

March 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Big Show posted to Twitter revealing that he has recruited some celebrity trainers as he preps for WrestleMania. You can see his post below which features Alex Rodriguez, Russell Okung, Lenny Kravitz and celebrity fitness trainer Dodd Romero:

– Billie Kay took to Twitter to give an update on her neck after she appeared to have suffered an injury on NXT:

