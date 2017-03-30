– Here is video of Eric Bischoff at WrestleMania Axxess. Bischoff talks about being back at WrestleMania for the first time in a long time and says he’s pulling for Goldberg against Brock Lesnar, saying he likes seeing Goldberg in the ring and that it brings back a lot of memories for him. When asked about the Raw General Manager vacancy and whether we could see him fill the role, Bischoff says “You know, there’s a tired, old, overused saying in this business: ‘Never say never, but I wouldn’t bet on it either.”

– WWE posted the following video of Bayley touring WrestleMania Axxess, including posing with Dusty Rhodes’ statue: