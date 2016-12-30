– Bo Dallas suffered an injury scare at last night’s WWE live event in Boston. He teamed with The Shining Stars, Jinder Mahal and Titus O’Neil against Goldust, R-Truth, Sin Cara, Darren Young and Curtis Axel. It had a quick finish with Truth pinning Dallas. The referee then made the “X” symbol after talking with Dallas while the winners celebrated without Truth’s music. The referee then gave a thumbs up and Truth’s music played. Bo got up, cut a promo and made an open challenge, which was followed by Big Show knocking him out. He seemed to be okay as he left on his own.

– WWE has posted a video with Corey Graves looking at seven things fans want to see in 2017. They include: John Cena winning the Intercontinental title, The Undertaker wrestling on Smackdown, The Shield reuniting, the return of RAW Roulette, a top star switching brands, Samoa Joe arriving on the main roster and Daniel Bryan going into the Hall of Fame.

– Vince McMahon commented on John Cena making DoSomething.org’s “Celebs Gone Good” list: