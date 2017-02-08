– Bobby Roode spoke with Philly.com for a new interview promoting this week’s NXT show in Philadelphia. Roode says his theme song really made the character he had in mind for NXT click.

“I had the idea of coming back wearing the robes and portraying a certain character and that song just kind of came about,” he said. “It was just kind of handed over to me at the last minute. With the way song went, I just kind of adapted what I had in mind, as far as a character, to kind of fit the song and the entrance just kind of came along with it.”

– NXT is doing a “Polar Plunge” fundraiser for the Special Olympics. The event will take place at Sea World in Orlando; you can find out more here. Thus far $480 has been raised of the $2,500 goal.