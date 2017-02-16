wrestling / News
WWE News: Boogeyman Scares Fan at Indy Show, Poll on a WM Opponent For Shane McMahon
February 16, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has a poll asking who Shane McMahon should face at WrestleMania if he competes. As of this writing, the results are:
Triple H: 30%
AJ Styles: 19%
James Ellsworth: 14%
The Undertaker: 10%
Braun Strowman: 5%
John Cena: 5%
Dean Ambrose: 4%
Roman Reigns: 3%
Baron Corbin: 2%
Chris Jericho: 2%
Randy Orton: 2%
Bray Wyatt: 1%
Kevin Owens: 1%
Sami Zayn: 1%
Seth Rollins: 1%
– Title Match Wrestling posted video of The Boogeyman scaring a young fan Reality of Wrestling’s Breaking Point event: