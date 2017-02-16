– WWE has a poll asking who Shane McMahon should face at WrestleMania if he competes. As of this writing, the results are:

Triple H: 30%

AJ Styles: 19%

James Ellsworth: 14%

The Undertaker: 10%

Braun Strowman: 5%

John Cena: 5%

Dean Ambrose: 4%

Roman Reigns: 3%

Baron Corbin: 2%

Chris Jericho: 2%

Randy Orton: 2%

Bray Wyatt: 1%

Kevin Owens: 1%

Sami Zayn: 1%

Seth Rollins: 1%

– Title Match Wrestling posted video of The Boogeyman scaring a young fan Reality of Wrestling’s Breaking Point event: