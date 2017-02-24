wrestling / News

WWE News: Botch Found in WWE 2K17, Cathy Kelley Looks At Rock and Austin Backstage At RAW

February 24, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– WWE has released a new video in which Cathy Kelley looks at the fact that both The Rock and Steve Austin were backstage at RAW.

– There is a big botch in the latest DLC update for WWE 2K17. Jerry Lawler flubs his line twice before reading it correctly, and the botch made it into the game’s commentary.

