wrestling / News
WWE News: Botch Found in WWE 2K17, Cathy Kelley Looks At Rock and Austin Backstage At RAW
February 24, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new video in which Cathy Kelley looks at the fact that both The Rock and Steve Austin were backstage at RAW.
– There is a big botch in the latest DLC update for WWE 2K17. Jerry Lawler flubs his line twice before reading it correctly, and the botch made it into the game’s commentary.
Hahaha 2K doesn't care they didn't even bother to edit Lawler flubbing and rereading thishttps://t.co/69VmUFmJvz pic.twitter.com/jkAkc5R6SN
— It's KFG (@KungFu_Grip) February 21, 2017