– Braun Strowman took to Twitter to taunt Roman Reigns after he returned on Raw, posting:

– Enzo Amore also posted to Twitter today, reacting to Big Cass turning on him on Raw and taunting Conor McGregor in the process:

.@BigCassWWE threw in the towel, I dried up a gangster tear with it.. But I ain't throwin in the towel w/ @TheNotoriousMMA i got nothin lose — Enzo Amore (@real1) June 21, 2017

.@TheNotoriousMMA , you talk s*** and Floyd is going to knock it out of you. And if he doesn’t, I will. — Enzo Amore (@real1) June 16, 2017

– David Otunga’s latest project has been released, which you can check out below. The project is a short film titled Love and was a collaboration with his son David Otunga, Jr.: