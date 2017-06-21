wrestling / News

WWE News: Braun Strowman Taunts Roman Reigns, Enzo Comments on Cass’ Heel Turn, Otunga’s New Short Film

June 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Braun Strowman took to Twitter to taunt Roman Reigns after he returned on Raw, posting:

– Enzo Amore also posted to Twitter today, reacting to Big Cass turning on him on Raw and taunting Conor McGregor in the process:

– David Otunga’s latest project has been released, which you can check out below. The project is a short film titled Love and was a collaboration with his son David Otunga, Jr.:

