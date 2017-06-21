wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Taunts Roman Reigns, Enzo Comments on Cass’ Heel Turn, Otunga’s New Short Film
– Braun Strowman took to Twitter to taunt Roman Reigns after he returned on Raw, posting:
Roses are Red
Violets are Blue#ImBack
AND #ImNotFinishedWithYou #MonsterAmongMen pic.twitter.com/aATOROnLf8
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 21, 2017
– Enzo Amore also posted to Twitter today, reacting to Big Cass turning on him on Raw and taunting Conor McGregor in the process:
.@BigCassWWE threw in the towel, I dried up a gangster tear with it.. But I ain't throwin in the towel w/ @TheNotoriousMMA i got nothin lose
— Enzo Amore (@real1) June 21, 2017
.@TheNotoriousMMA , you talk s*** and Floyd is going to knock it out of you. And if he doesn’t, I will.
— Enzo Amore (@real1) June 16, 2017
– David Otunga’s latest project has been released, which you can check out below. The project is a short film titled Love and was a collaboration with his son David Otunga, Jr.: