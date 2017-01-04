– WWE released a new clip for The Resurrection of Gavin Stone featuring Shawn Michaels. You can check out the clip below.

– This week’s edition of Smackdown was No. 2 for series and specials in the Nielsen social media TV ratings. It came in behind The Haves & Have Nots. The show reportedly had 91,000 social media interactions on Twitter with 17,000 unique authors. This is down from last week’s 95,000 interactions and 19,000 unique authors. The show also had 128,000 Facebook interactions with 77,000 unique authors. This is a decrease from last week’s 155,000 interactions and 105,000 authors on Facebook.

– It appears Braun Strowman’s alleged Tinder profile was discovered after a user on Reddit was apparently matched with him. His profile reportedly reads, “6’8″ 375lb country boy!!!! I like lifting weights and eating steaks.” A screenshot from his profile was also apparently leaked onto social media, which you can see below.

Someone on Reddit found Braun Strowman on tinder HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/mxMusScnxz — Cena Mark (@JohnCenaSource) January 3, 2017

