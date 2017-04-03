– Pro Football Talk reports that New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski got permission from his team before he agreed to his in-ring appearance at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday.

– Ticket IQ reports that tonight’s episode of RAW at the Amway Center is sold out. There are over 900 tickets listed on the resale market, starting at $88. This is up $20 from the past week. There are still a few hundred tickets left for tomorrow night’s Smackdown Live at the Amway Center from the venue and Ticketmaster starting at $25. The resale market has over 2,500 seats available starting at $14 (44% below face value).

– If you watched Wrestlemania, then you no doubt saw videos of maggots and worms projected onto the ring during Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton. Several people have spoofed the incident on social media, including this photo, which went viral.