wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Teases Wyatt Family Reunion, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Hype Total Divas/Bellas
July 25, 2017 | Posted by
– Bray Wyatt tweeted out the following today, possibly teasing a Wyatt Family reunion. Wyatt and Strowman are n Raw, while Harper & Rowan are on Smackdown…
Rebellion, an act only brothers can achieve. #DisObey?@LukeHarperWWE @ERICKROWAN @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/KCJlR6mAFg
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 25, 2017
– Here are Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan, hyping up the upcoming seasons of Total Bellas and Total Divas.