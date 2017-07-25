wrestling / News

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Teases Wyatt Family Reunion, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Hype Total Divas/Bellas

July 25, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Bray Wyatt tweeted out the following today, possibly teasing a Wyatt Family reunion. Wyatt and Strowman are n Raw, while Harper & Rowan are on Smackdown…

– Here are Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan, hyping up the upcoming seasons of Total Bellas and Total Divas.

