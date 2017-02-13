wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Ushers in the Era of Wyatt, Virgil Takes a Shot at James Ellsworth
February 13, 2017 | Posted by
– Bray Wyatt went on Twitter to proclaim the dawn of the “Era of Wyatt” following his WWE Championship win at Elimination Chamber, posting:
#EraOfWyatt pic.twitter.com/sCwBRM5n9l
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 13, 2017
– Virgil posted to Twitter as well, getting a dig in on James Ellsworth:
James Ellsworth smell the catering while you can. One day you'll be rolling with me at a wrestle con hustlin $20's #WWEChamber
— Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) February 13, 2017