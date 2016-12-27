wrestling / News

WWE News: Bret Hart Praises Nikki Bella, Fan Poll on Smackdown, Alexa Bliss Pops Arm Back in Place During Match

December 27, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bret Hart

– Bret Hart had some praise for Nikki Bella on Twitter. Hart took to the service to offer some kind words to Nikki, who is in the middle of a feud with Natalya:

– 71% of fans gave Smackdown good marks in this week’s WWE Twitter poll, as seen below:

– Alexa Bliss appeared to have popped her arm back into place during her match with Becky Lynch on Smackdown. It’s not clear whether this was a legit injury or if she was working the crowd:

