– Bret Hart had some praise for Nikki Bella on Twitter. Hart took to the service to offer some kind words to Nikki, who is in the middle of a feud with Natalya:

Watching Smackdown Live, I admire Nikki's work ethic and determination. She's always been one of my favorites. @BellaTwins pic.twitter.com/z7iIuuIjFC — Bret Hart (@BretHart) December 28, 2016

Aww thank you Bret! Means so much! You are such an inspiration & icon! N https://t.co/sjhMnyuBvU — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) December 28, 2016

– 71% of fans gave Smackdown good marks in this week’s WWE Twitter poll, as seen below:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of #SDLive? — WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016

– Alexa Bliss appeared to have popped her arm back into place during her match with Becky Lynch on Smackdown. It’s not clear whether this was a legit injury or if she was working the crowd: