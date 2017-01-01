– Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan have released a new video sharing their New Year’s resolutions for 2017. You can check out their video below.

– WWE Superstar Chris Jericho shared a photo on his Instagram account, showing him celebrate New Year’s with Jinder Mahal, Braun Strowman, Luke Gallows, former WWE Superstar Mike Knox, Dana Brooke, and former WWE Superstar Dean Malenko. You can check out the photo below.