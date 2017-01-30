– WWE.com is running a poll, asking fans who made the biggest impact at WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” on Saturday night. As of now, here is how the voting looks…

* Bobby Roode – 68%

* Asuka – 15%

* The Authors of Pain – 8%

* Roderick Strong – 4%

* Eric Young – 4%

– Here is a video, featuring Brie Bella participating in a charity fashion show for the What Matters Foundation in Phoenix last week…