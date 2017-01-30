wrestling / News
WWE News: Brie Bella Does a Fashion Show, Poll on Which NXT Stars Made an Impact in San Antonio?
– WWE.com is running a poll, asking fans who made the biggest impact at WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” on Saturday night. As of now, here is how the voting looks…
* Bobby Roode – 68%
* Asuka – 15%
* The Authors of Pain – 8%
* Roderick Strong – 4%
* Eric Young – 4%
– Here is a video, featuring Brie Bella participating in a charity fashion show for the What Matters Foundation in Phoenix last week…