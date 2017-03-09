– Detroit News has a feature story on WWE bringing Raw to the Joe Louis Arena for the last time on Monday. The arena is being closed down later this year. In the article, Kurt Angle recalls working the 1999 Survivor Series at the arena, saying, “It was nerve-wracking, because a Detroit crowd is one of the most passionate crowds. They can be your best friend or they can be your worst enemy. Once I earned their respect, they turned it around. The one thing about them in Detroit is they know talent when they see it. If you prove to them that you’re that good, they’re going to appreciate it. They’re some of the smartest fans in the world.”

He added, “I’ve only been to three arenas that are like that: Madison Square Garden, the one in Baltimore and Joe Louis Arena. That’s what I remember most, is seeing 5,000 fans still out there an hour after a show just to say ‘hi’ to Kurt Angle, who’s going to be leaving in 10 seconds. But they’re still out there because that’s how much they care.”

– Brie Bella is on the covery of the latest Fit Pregnancy Magazine, as you can see below: