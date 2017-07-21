– WWE.com has posted a gallery of 19 Superstars you didn’t know were related, which includes Cody Rhodes & The Shockmaster, John Laurinaitis & Road Warrior Animal, and Jerry Lawler and The Honky Tonk Man. You can see it here.

– Brie Bella discussed her plans to return to the ring at the WWE women’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con. You can see the video below. Brie said about the possibility of her return, “[Daniel Bryan’s] like ‘Well, Brie, I think we have enough room for a ring and why don’t we start training?’ I’m was like ‘Yes!’ I’ve been begging him for one. So, I’m like I have the perfect coach – General Manger, thank you – in Daniel Bryan and we’re going to start training, so I’m hoping [in] 2018, I can get back in the ring.”