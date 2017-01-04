wrestling / News

WWE News: Brie Bella Praises Peter Rosenberg’s Bring It to the Table, Chris Jericho Slams Fan for Criticizing “The List”

January 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Brie Bella released a new video on the Bella Twins YouTube channel on her love for Peter Rosenberg’s new WWE Network show, Bring It to the Table. You can check out the video below.

– Chris Jericho posted the following tweet in response to a fan who thought WWE was wasting “The List” idea and not using it for a younger Superstar. Jericho wrote the following response, calling the fan a “dumb moron.”

