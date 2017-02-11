– Brie Bella released a new Bella Baby Watch video on her YouTube channel, which you can check out below. She’s currently 28 weeks pregnant.

– Here’s the official synopsis for the final new episode of Legends of JBL on the WWE Network. The episode premieres on Tuesday, February 14 at 3PM EST and features WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hard:

“JBL and the legendary Jimmy Hart discuss his Hall of Fame career, the controversy surrounding Hulk Hogan, and working with Andy Kaufman.”

– Here’s the official lineup for next week’s NXT TV on Wednesday”

* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Liv Morgan and a mystery partner

* Trent Seven vs. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate