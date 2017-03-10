– In a new video for her Youtube page, Brie Bella told an embarrassing story about her sister Nikki. She said that Nikki has a farting problem and told a story of Nikki doing that twice during a high school computer class while laughing. She also discusses dating Daniel Bryan, flying while pregnant and more.

– WWE has a new poll in which they ask fans who Big Show should fight at Wrestlemania 33 if his match with Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t happen. 37% voted for Conor McGregor, 16% voted for other, 14% voted for Dennis Rodman, 14% voted for Rob Gronkowski, 11% voted for a rematch with Floyd Mayweather and 9% voted for Charles Barkley.