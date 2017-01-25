Loved how @katenelle_photography captured my pregnancy glow!!! I get to walk the catwalk with her tomorrow in Downtown Phoenix at The IceHouse for the wonderful @whatmattersfoundation Doors open at 6pm and there will be food, shopping and music!! And it's not just for chicks, my hubby @bryanldanielson is coming out to support!! ? link in bio for tickets!! Enjoy the mid season finale of #totaldivas

A photo posted by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Jan 25, 2017 at 4:30pm PST