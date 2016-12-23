– Brie Bella posted the following video reacting to her competition with Nikki to see who was smarter:

– Here is a new promo for the Total Access TNA Wrestling app that’s coming to the UK and Ireland:

– A new meme started by a Tiger Woods photo has hit the nWo. Woods posted a pic of himself on Twitter dressed as ‘Mac Daddy Santa,” which caused people online to use it for a variety of pics. You can see some of the best wrestling-related ones below: