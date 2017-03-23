wrestling / News

WWE News: Brie’s Latest Baby Watch, Video of Ruby Riot’s NXT Debut

March 23, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Brie Bella has posted a new “Baby Watch” video to the Bellas’ YouTube account. Brie is at thirty-four weeks now:

– WWE posted video and a backstage pic of Ruby Riot (the former Heidi Lovelace) at NXT last night in her TV debut, which you can check out below:

Maybe #NikkiCross has met her match in #WWENXT’s newest Superstar!

A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on

