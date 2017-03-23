wrestling / News
WWE News: Brie’s Latest Baby Watch, Video of Ruby Riot’s NXT Debut
March 23, 2017 | Posted by
– Brie Bella has posted a new “Baby Watch” video to the Bellas’ YouTube account. Brie is at thirty-four weeks now:
– WWE posted video and a backstage pic of Ruby Riot (the former Heidi Lovelace) at NXT last night in her TV debut, which you can check out below:
#SAnitY's numbers game meets its match as a mysterious Superstar evens the odds for @WWENoWayJose, @roderickstrong & @WWEDillinger! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rfSAVyPTpu
— WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2017