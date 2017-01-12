– Brock Lesnar is set to appear at a Raw house show in Buffalo, New York on March 10th. Also advertised for the show are Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Cesaro & Sheamus and The New Day. Tickets go on sale on January 20th.

– Here is video of Michael Cole and Nigel McGuinness unveiling the WWE UK Championship belt on BBC children’s TV show Blue Peter:

– UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt posted the following pic with Shawn Michaels from their appearance on Good Day New York. Michaels was on the show to promote his new film The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.