WWE News: Brock Lesnar Confronts Goldberg on Raw, Rick Rude Hall of Fame Video

March 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted the following video from Raw of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman coming out to confront Goldberg during the latter’s Universal Championship address. Heyman called Goldberg “Brock’s bitch” followed by Lesnar attacking Goldberg and laying him out with an F-5:

– Here is Rick Rude’s WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement video:

