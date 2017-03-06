wrestling / News
WWE News: Brock Lesnar Confronts Goldberg on Raw, Rick Rude Hall of Fame Video
March 6, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following video from Raw of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman coming out to confront Goldberg during the latter’s Universal Championship address. Heyman called Goldberg “Brock’s bitch” followed by Lesnar attacking Goldberg and laying him out with an F-5:
With @HeymanHustle promising SPOILERS, @BrockLesnar spoiled @Goldberg's first night on #RAW as Universal Champion. #BeastIncarnate #F5 pic.twitter.com/0CvpIJ6ecx
— WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2017
– Here is Rick Rude’s WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement video:
Welcome to the @WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017, #RavishingRickRude! #WWEHOF #RAW pic.twitter.com/fFa9Yo2Twk
— WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2017