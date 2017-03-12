wrestling / News

WWE News: Brock Lesnar Expected For Raw, Full Lesnar vs. Owens MSG Match, Asuka Comments on MSG Debut

March 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

WZ reports that Brock Lesnar is expected to be at Raw tomorrow to promote his match with Goldberg at WrestleMania. Goldberg is not scheduled for the show.

– Here is the full video of the Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens match at WWE’s house show in Madison Square Garden on Sunday:

– Asuka took to Twitter to comment on her debut at the show, posting:

