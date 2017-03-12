wrestling / News
WWE News: Brock Lesnar Expected For Raw, Full Lesnar vs. Owens MSG Match, Asuka Comments on MSG Debut
– WZ reports that Brock Lesnar is expected to be at Raw tomorrow to promote his match with Goldberg at WrestleMania. Goldberg is not scheduled for the show.
– Here is the full video of the Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens match at WWE’s house show in Madison Square Garden on Sunday:
– Asuka took to Twitter to comment on her debut at the show, posting:
Thank you #WWEMSG
I don't care where I wrestle. Smackdown, Raw, NXT…it doesn't matter. I just show my great skills to WWE universe. 🤘👁👄👁 pic.twitter.com/dnmt8Rl5zM
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 12, 2017