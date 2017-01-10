wrestling / News

WWE News: Brock Lesnar & Family Attend NHL Game, New UpUpDownDown Video

January 10, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Brock Lesnar SummerSlam

– Brock Lesnar, Sable and their kids attended a NHL game between the Calgary Flames and the Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada last night. Here is a video of them attending the game.

– Here is a new “UpUpDownDown” video of Xavier Woods at the recent 2017 SMITE World Championships…

