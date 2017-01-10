– Brock Lesnar, Sable and their kids attended a NHL game between the Calgary Flames and the Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada last night. Here is a video of them attending the game.

After the game tonight, @BrockLesnar and his family met up with the boys and got a tour of the dressing room. Take a look behind the scenes! pic.twitter.com/3pOibFRWf1 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 10, 2017

– Here is a new “UpUpDownDown” video of Xavier Woods at the recent 2017 SMITE World Championships…