wrestling / News
WWE News: Brock Lesnar & Family Attend NHL Game, New UpUpDownDown Video
January 10, 2017 | Posted by
– Brock Lesnar, Sable and their kids attended a NHL game between the Calgary Flames and the Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada last night. Here is a video of them attending the game.
After the game tonight, @BrockLesnar and his family met up with the boys and got a tour of the dressing room. Take a look behind the scenes! pic.twitter.com/3pOibFRWf1
— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 10, 2017
– Here is a new “UpUpDownDown” video of Xavier Woods at the recent 2017 SMITE World Championships…