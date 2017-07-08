– Brock Lesnar is currently advertised for September’s No Mercy PPV event. The card is being held in Los Angeles, California on September 24.

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was in attendance at last night’s Texas Rangers game, and he threw out the opening pitch.

– Mohawk, a new film featuring Luke Harper, will debut at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Quebec on July 15. More information on the screening is available HERE.