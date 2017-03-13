wrestling / News

WWE News: Brooke Comments on Attacking Charlotte, New Kevin Owens Shirt

March 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has released a new T-Shirt for Kevin Owens, as you can see below:

– WWE posted video of Dana Brooke discussing her attack on Charlotte Flair during Raw, which you can see below. Brooke said she couldn’t take it anymore, that it was a long time coming and that she’s not finished with Charlotte:

