WWE News: Brooke Comments on Attacking Charlotte, New Kevin Owens Shirt
March 13, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new T-Shirt for Kevin Owens, as you can see below:
The #KOMania2 shirt is the best. #RAW @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/teK5YAIAHc
— WWE 2K17 (@WWEgames) March 14, 2017
– WWE posted video of Dana Brooke discussing her attack on Charlotte Flair during Raw, which you can see below. Brooke said she couldn’t take it anymore, that it was a long time coming and that she’s not finished with Charlotte: