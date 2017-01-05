wrestling / News
WWE News: Bubba Ray Congratulates WWE Signee, Xavier Woods Argues With Sister Over Their Classic Consoles
– Bubba Ray Dudley congratulated Andrea on Twitter for her signing to WWE and heading to the Performance Center, posting:
This girl is the epitome of NEVER GIVE UP!!! Congrats @Amazon_Andrea . We are VERY proud and happy for you!! #StrongestTheLongest pic.twitter.com/g2Nr1I7tUP
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) January 5, 2017
– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown, with Xavier Woods and his sister aruging over who gets the family’s Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis systems: