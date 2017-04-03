– Everyone’s getting in on the Hardy Boyz’ WWE return, even Whataburger. The burger chain’s Twitter account posted the following after the Hardys made their return at Wrestlemania 33 last night:

The only thing better than surprise Whataburger is surprise Hardy Boys #Wrestlemania — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) April 3, 2017

– The Rock had some fun with a GIF posted to Twitter of him from the Showtime series A Season With during his days with the Miami Hurricanes: