WWE News: Burger Chain Comments on Hardy Return, Rock Shares GIF Of Old Hairstyle

April 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Everyone’s getting in on the Hardy Boyz’ WWE return, even Whataburger. The burger chain’s Twitter account posted the following after the Hardys made their return at Wrestlemania 33 last night:

– The Rock had some fun with a GIF posted to Twitter of him from the Showtime series A Season With during his days with the Miami Hurricanes:

