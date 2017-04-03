wrestling / News
WWE News: Burger Chain Comments on Hardy Return, Rock Shares GIF Of Old Hairstyle
– Everyone’s getting in on the Hardy Boyz’ WWE return, even Whataburger. The burger chain’s Twitter account posted the following after the Hardys made their return at Wrestlemania 33 last night:
The only thing better than surprise Whataburger is surprise Hardy Boys #Wrestlemania
— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) April 3, 2017
– The Rock had some fun with a GIF posted to Twitter of him from the Showtime series A Season With during his days with the Miami Hurricanes:
When the weekend was 🔥 & then you check your bank account on #Monday 😕#ASeasonWith #Noles @FSU_Football @TheRock pic.twitter.com/a2rZAEv3tR
— A Season With (@ASeasonWith) April 3, 2017
Why I luv GIFs. I'm not bald because I went bald. I'm bald because my hair is a cross between an afro and hair from a Lama's ball sac. #TheU https://t.co/E1Wlk3Tqov
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 3, 2017