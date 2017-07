– On Friday, Mickie James will be at Little Caesars located at 1576 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg, VA 24073 from 1-3PM. She will be signing autographs and taking photos.

– On Sunday, Sasha Banks will be in Auckland, New Zealand for a meet and greet at 11 AM local time at Westfield Manukau City.

– NXT has a busy week of live events…

* Thursday: Vancouver, British Columbia (Road Crew/TV Stars)

* Friday: Seattle, Washington (Road Crew/TV Stars), St. Augustine, Florida (Usual Florida Crew)

* Saturday: Portland, Oregon (Road Crew/TV Stars), Gainesville, Florida (Usual Florida Crew)