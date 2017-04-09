– PWInsider reports that Bell subscribers to the WWE Network in Canada now have On-Demand content access.

– The latest episode of Jim Cornette’s Jim Cornette Experience podcast is online here. Cornette confirms that he will be appearing on Table For 3 with Eric Bischoff and Michael Hayes and talks about his experience over WrestleMania weekend.

– Heel By Nature spoke with Kane at Middle East Film & Comic Con. You can see the interview clip below: