wrestling / News
WWE News: Candice LaRae Thanks Bayley, GLOW Actress Reveals Favorite Wrestler, Clip of DX vs. Spirit Squad
July 15, 2017 | Posted by
– In a post on Instagram, Candice LaRae thanked Bayley for supporting her.
– GLOW actress Sydelle Noel was interviewed by The Undefeated. When asked who her favorite wrestler was, she replied: “I grew up watching Hulk Hogan. As I got older, I think me and everybody else loved The Rock. The Rock was my all-time favorite. He took wrestling and made it his own. And now he’s one of the No. 1 actors in the world.”
– WWE has posted a clip from Saturday Night’s Main Event in 2006 in which DX took on the Spirit Squad.