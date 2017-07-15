– In a post on Instagram, Candice LaRae thanked Bayley for supporting her.

– GLOW actress Sydelle Noel was interviewed by The Undefeated. When asked who her favorite wrestler was, she replied: “I grew up watching Hulk Hogan. As I got older, I think me and everybody else loved The Rock. The Rock was my all-time favorite. He took wrestling and made it his own. And now he’s one of the No. 1 actors in the world.”

– WWE has posted a clip from Saturday Night’s Main Event in 2006 in which DX took on the Spirit Squad.