– The New York Times featured an article yesterday on WWE’s push in China and the obstacles that they are trying to overcome culturally as well as from the way the government controls the media. You can read that at this link.

– Here is the card for Wednesday’s Raw Brand live event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY…

* Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship

* Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho in a Street Fight

* New Day vs. Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Gallows & Anderson for the RAW Tag Team Championships

* Big Cass (with Enzo Amore) vs. Rusev (with Lana)

* Sami Zayn vs. Braun Strowman

* Golden Truth, Sin Cara, Curtis Axel, Rich Swann and Darren Young (with Bob Backlund) vs. Shining Stars, Titus O’Neill, Jinder Mahal, Neville and Bo Dallas

* Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alicia Fox and Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte, Dana Brooke, Emmalina and Nia Jax

* Also appearing Big Show.