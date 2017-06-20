– Here is video of Carmella and James Ellsworth on Smackdown addressing the controversy around Carmella’s win at Money in the Bank. Carmella said who cares how she won and said that she’s been overlooked since being drafted to Smackdown. She tore down the rest of the women’s division and said she won fair and square. She added that Daniel Bryan can’t do anything about it because the way that she won isn’t against the rules.

– WWE posted the following video of Triple H meeting Guenigault, a London police officer who was wounded in the terror attack at London Bridge: