WWE News: Carmella & Ellsworth Comment in Last Night’s MITB Match, Unseen Footage of Joe’s Attack on Brock Lesnar

June 28, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here are Carmella & James Ellsworth commenting on last night’s MITB match on Smackdown…

– WWE posted this unseen slow motion footage of Samoa Joe attacking Brock Lesnar from Monday’s Raw…

