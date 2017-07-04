wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmella Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers, John Cena in a New Tapout Commercial
July 4, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is John Cena in a new commercial for the Tapout body sprays that were recently released…
It's time to defy the haters with @Tapout men's body sprays. Stop at nothing! @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/atSDfW0vKT
— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2017
– Carmella is celebrating a social media milestone of 1 million Instagram followers today; she also has 464,000 Twitter followers…