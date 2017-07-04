wrestling / News

WWE News: Carmella Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers, John Cena in a New Tapout Commercial

July 4, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is John Cena in a new commercial for the Tapout body sprays that were recently released…

– Carmella is celebrating a social media milestone of 1 million Instagram followers today; she also has 464,000 Twitter followers…

