– Carmella posted the following on Twitter, comparing her MITB win to Shawn Michaels winning the WWE Title…

Life is made up of moments..this is one I will never forget. #MITB pic.twitter.com/IZdOtSeKJc — Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) June 19, 2017

– Last night’s WWE MITB PPV ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. MITB had 267,000 interactions on Twitter with 43,000 unique authors, up from the 160,000 interactions and 31,000 authors that WWE Extreme Rules scored. MITB also had 257,000 Facebook interactions with 145,000 unique authors, this is also up from the 202,000 interactions and 109,000 unique authors that Extreme Rules drew. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]