– In several posts on Twitter, Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson took shots at Ric Flair for hyping up the Atlanta Falcons before their game with the Green Bay Packers. Here’s their exchange:

This dude Ric Flair is the ultimate groupie #factsornaw — charles johnson (@randywattson) January 20, 2017

Charles, sorry I can't get back to you at the moment because I am busy with the Falcons who if you didn't know are in the playoffs…WOOOOO! https://t.co/hiU4AKaDKh — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 21, 2017

😂😂😂 😂😂 panther gang done @ him so much he had to respond. Sorry buddy ur still a groupie and clown in a costume #IwasaStingfananyways 🐐🐐👀😂😜😜 https://t.co/lGSA1DxEij — charles johnson (@randywattson) January 21, 2017

– WWE has posted two videos of new recruits Zhao Xia, Big Boa, Yifeng, Julia Ho and Kishan Raftar working out at the WWE Performance Center.