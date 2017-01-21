wrestling / News

WWE News: Carolina Panthers Player Calls Out Ric Flair, New WWE Recruits Work Out At Performance Center,

January 21, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In several posts on Twitter, Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson took shots at Ric Flair for hyping up the Atlanta Falcons before their game with the Green Bay Packers. Here’s their exchange:

– WWE has posted two videos of new recruits Zhao Xia, Big Boa, Yifeng, Julia Ho and Kishan Raftar working out at the WWE Performance Center.

