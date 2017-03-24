wrestling / News

WWE News: Cathy Kelley & Bring it to the Table Look at Raw GM Replacements, Clip from Rock’s HBO Documentary

March 24, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has posted the following video with Cathy Kelley looking at the WWE Universe’s suggestions for a new Raw General Manager following Mick Foley’s removal:

– The company is also teasing the GM situation as topic for the next Bring It to the Table:

– HBO has released the following clip from The Rock’s documentary Rock and a Hard Place, which will premiere on HBO on Sunday:

