wrestling / News
WWE News: Cathy Kelley & Bring it to the Table Look at Raw GM Replacements, Clip from Rock’s HBO Documentary
March 24, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the following video with Cathy Kelley looking at the WWE Universe’s suggestions for a new Raw General Manager following Mick Foley’s removal:
– The company is also teasing the GM situation as topic for the next Bring It to the Table:
.@WWEGraves @Rosenbergradio & @JCLayfield want to know: If you could pick ANYONE to be the next #Raw GM, who would it be? #BringItToTheTable
— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2017
– HBO has released the following clip from The Rock’s documentary Rock and a Hard Place, which will premiere on HBO on Sunday: