WWE News: Cathy Kelley Looks at Cena/Nikki SD Kiss, Poll on Superstar Chants, Gallows’ Wrestling School Pic
– WWE’s latest poll asks which Superstar chant is most iconic. As of now the results are:
Daniel Bryan’s “Yes”: 30%
Ric Flair’s “Wooo!”: 20%
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin “What?”: 17%
“Goldberg”: 12%
“Let’s go Cena/Cena sucks”: 11%
Kurt Angle’s “You suck”: 9%
– Here is the latest Cathy Kelley video, looking at the social media reaction to Nikki Bella and John Cena kissing following their SmackDown segment with The Miz and Maryse:
– Luke Gallows posted a pic from his new Bulletproof Dojo wrestling school that you can see below. Gallows is running it alongside Joey Mercury:
Kudos to these 20 young grapplers for traveling from around the country to learn from the incomparable @WWEMercury @bulletproofdojo in GA! pic.twitter.com/EGMQXmy5zy
— Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) March 2, 2017