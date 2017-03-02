– WWE’s latest poll asks which Superstar chant is most iconic. As of now the results are:

Daniel Bryan’s “Yes”: 30%

Ric Flair’s “Wooo!”: 20%

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin “What?”: 17%

“Goldberg”: 12%

“Let’s go Cena/Cena sucks”: 11%

Kurt Angle’s “You suck”: 9%

– Here is the latest Cathy Kelley video, looking at the social media reaction to Nikki Bella and John Cena kissing following their SmackDown segment with The Miz and Maryse:

– Luke Gallows posted a pic from his new Bulletproof Dojo wrestling school that you can see below. Gallows is running it alongside Joey Mercury: