WWE News: Cathy Kelley Looks at Cena/Nikki SD Kiss, Poll on Superstar Chants, Gallows’ Wrestling School Pic

March 2, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s latest poll asks which Superstar chant is most iconic. As of now the results are:

Daniel Bryan’s “Yes”: 30%
Ric Flair’s “Wooo!”: 20%
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin “What?”: 17%
“Goldberg”: 12%
“Let’s go Cena/Cena sucks”: 11%
Kurt Angle’s “You suck”: 9%

– Here is the latest Cathy Kelley video, looking at the social media reaction to Nikki Bella and John Cena kissing following their SmackDown segment with The Miz and Maryse:

– Luke Gallows posted a pic from his new Bulletproof Dojo wrestling school that you can see below. Gallows is running it alongside Joey Mercury:

Cathy Kelley, John Cena, Luke Gallows, Nikki Bella, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

