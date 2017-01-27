wrestling / News
WWE News: Cathy Kelley Looks at Ellsworth’s Rumble Quest, Flair Asks What “Lit” Means
– Ric Flair garnered some attention yesterday when he asked what “Lit” means as a slang term. The official Twitter account had the best response, posting:
@RicFlairNatrBoy
/its/ /lit/
(adj.)
a. To be stylin’, profilin’, limousine-ridin’, jet-flyin’, kiss-stealin’, wheelin’ and dealin'
b. Woooo!
— Twitter (@Twitter) January 26, 2017
– Here’s Cathy Kelley’s latest video, looking at James Ellsworth’s quest to get fan support for a spot in the Royal Rumble match: