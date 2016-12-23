wrestling / News

WWE News: Cathy Kelley Makes WWE Gingerbread Men, Total Divas Bonus Clip, Rock the Troops Breaks Ratings Record

December 23, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock Dwayne Johnson

– The Rock’s “Rock the Troops” special broke a record for Spike TV, delivering more viewers than any event for the network with 2.2 million across all Spike telecasts and other Viacom networks for the night it aired. The Rock posted the following to Twitter about the news:

– Cathy Kelley posted a new video showing how to make WWE Superstar gingerbread men:

– Here is another Total Divas bonus clip with Rusev and Lana getting ready for the CMT Awards:

article topics :

Cathy Kelley, Rock the Troops, Total Divas, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading