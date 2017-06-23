– Here is Cathy Kelley’s latest WWE video, looking at fan reactions to Big Cass’ heel turn on Enzo Amore during Raw:

– NXT talent Taynara Conti made her in-ring NXT debut at Thursday night’s house show in Cocoa, Florida. Conti teamed with Sonya Deville in a losing effort to Ruby Riot and Lacey Evans. Some pics are below: