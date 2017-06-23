wrestling / News
WWE News: Cathy Kelley on Big Cass’ Turn, NXT Talent Makes In-Ring Debut
June 23, 2017
– Here is Cathy Kelley’s latest WWE video, looking at fan reactions to Big Cass’ heel turn on Enzo Amore during Raw:
– NXT talent Taynara Conti made her in-ring NXT debut at Thursday night’s house show in Cocoa, Florida. Conti teamed with Sonya Deville in a losing effort to Ruby Riot and Lacey Evans. Some pics are below:
#NXTCocoa @TaynaraContiWWE pic.twitter.com/hQeV5ua5N7
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 23, 2017
#NXTCocoa @SonyaDevilleWWE and @TaynaraContiWWE teamed up tonight pic.twitter.com/m1KS0VfALK
— *Annabelle* (@50ShadesPhotos) June 23, 2017
#NXTCocoa @TaynaraContiWWE pic.twitter.com/Tlh0r9rJGj
— *Annabelle* (@50ShadesPhotos) June 23, 2017