WWE News: Cathy Kelley on Big Cass’ Turn, NXT Talent Makes In-Ring Debut

June 23, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here is Cathy Kelley’s latest WWE video, looking at fan reactions to Big Cass’ heel turn on Enzo Amore during Raw:

– NXT talent Taynara Conti made her in-ring NXT debut at Thursday night’s house show in Cocoa, Florida. Conti teamed with Sonya Deville in a losing effort to Ruby Riot and Lacey Evans. Some pics are below:

