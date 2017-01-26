– Speaking with Rolling Stone about his ability to avoid elimination in the Royal Rumble, Kofi Kingston discussed the New Day’s chances in this year’s match. Kingston said, “The best trick of all would be to actually win the Rumble. Hopefully [New Day] all get in there at the same time. I think we’d pretty much be able to run the table.”

– Here is the latest Cathy Kelley video, in which she looks at Bill Goldberg busting himself open on Monday’s RAW:

– Darren Young posted the following video while doing rehab for his elbow injury: