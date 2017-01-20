wrestling / News
WWE News: Cathy Kelley on Reactions to Angle’s HOF Announcement, Royce and Kay Lobby For Nakamura’s Vote
January 20, 2017
– Here is the latest Cathy Kelley video, looking at WWE Superstars’ reaction to Kurt Angle’s WWE Hall of Fame announcement:
– NXT released a new video with Peyton Royce and Billie Kay lobbying him to give them votes in the “NXT Breakout of the Year” category:
Can @BillieKayWWE & @WWEPeytonRoyce get @ShinsukeN's vote for #NXTBreakoutOfTheYear? The world may never know… https://t.co/rU8y8oEQlC pic.twitter.com/oaYTSausPX
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 20, 2017