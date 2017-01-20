wrestling / News

WWE News: Cathy Kelley on Reactions to Angle’s HOF Announcement, Royce and Kay Lobby For Nakamura’s Vote

January 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Here is the latest Cathy Kelley video, looking at WWE Superstars’ reaction to Kurt Angle’s WWE Hall of Fame announcement:

– NXT released a new video with Peyton Royce and Billie Kay lobbying him to give them votes in the “NXT Breakout of the Year” category:

