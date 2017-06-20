wrestling / News

WWE News: Cathy Kelley Previews Ladder Match Collection, Rhyno Booked for Singles Matches at Raw Events

June 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– WWE has released its new Ladder Match collection on the WWE Network. You can check out a new video preview for the collection with Cathy Kelley below.

WrestlingInc.com reports that Rhyno’s tag team with Heath Slater appears to be no more. Rhyno is currently booked for singles matches at Raw live events throughout the summer.

