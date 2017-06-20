wrestling / News
WWE News: Cathy Kelley Previews Ladder Match Collection, Rhyno Booked for Singles Matches at Raw Events
June 20, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has released its new Ladder Match collection on the WWE Network. You can check out a new video preview for the collection with Cathy Kelley below.
Did you know @TheBethPhoenix competed in a #LadderMatch? You can unearth this and more in @WWENetwork's newest collection! @catherinekelley pic.twitter.com/vn0DP1cGAk
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2017
– WrestlingInc.com reports that Rhyno’s tag team with Heath Slater appears to be no more. Rhyno is currently booked for singles matches at Raw live events throughout the summer.