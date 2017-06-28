– The RAW brand is overseas for a live event in Singapore today. They will then go to Japan for two live events in Tokyo on June 30 and July 1. Shinsuke Nakamura will be part of the show, as will a match between Chris Jericho and Hideo Itami.

– WWE has posted a video of Cathy Kelley looking at NXT’s Last Woman Standing match between Asuka and Nikki Cross, which happens on tonight’s episode.

– CM Punk marked the sixth anniversary of his “pipe bomb” promo (which was yesterday) with a photo of a pipe bomb on Instagram.