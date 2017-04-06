– CBS Sports references the Broken Hardy gimmick in a Twitter post after the University of North Carolina’s NCAA Basketball Championship win, as you can see below:

Hearts are BROKEN in Gonzaga as UNC has DELETED them from the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/F8kqeoGVqR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2017

– Here is video of Ric Flair talking with Brian Fritz about WWE and Puma’s recent show launch at the Florida Mall. Flair talks about what it was like seeing the shows with his image on them for the first time, seeing his statue unveiled atWrestlemania Axxess and more: