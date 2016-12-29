– Cedric Alexander posted the following to Twitter, reflecting on their 2017:

2016

-Debut in CWC

-Had one of the best MOTY

-Gained respect of the WWE universe and HHH

-Signed with WWE

-Debut on Raw

2017 will be awesome pic.twitter.com/1RJCpKeRe8 — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) December 29, 2016

– Pro Wrestling Iowa posted the following synopsis for their interview with Marek Brave. Brave is the co-owner of The Black & Brave wrestling school with Seth Rollins. You can check out the show here.

“On this special edition of the Pro Wrestling Iowa Podcast, Dustin and Alex spend an hour talking with current SCW Heavyweight Champion, 3XW Heavyweight & Pure Champion and Head Trainer at Black & Brave Wrestling Academy, the Fashionista Marek Brave. Find out how he got his start in the business, what led to the creating of Black & Brave, his friendship with Seth Rollins, the origins of Scott County Wrestling and his reaction to Seth’s Money in the Bank cash-in at Wrestlemania 31.”